While you could argue he is doing the best work of his career, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins may retire sooner than one would expect.

Speaking on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Rollins got real about the possibility of retiring from WWE. He and his wife, Becky Lynch, have a young daughter, and he may hang it up before she gets too old.

“The nice thing about our industry is it's entertainment, so you can do this for a little big longer than your body might allow you to,” he said, continuing, “The older you get, the smarter you get, and the more equity you have with our audience, and so you get a little extra time, I think.”

He then conceded that he may not want to do it into his 50s, but he has at least a “couple of years” on his current WWE deal. It sounds like he will reassess the situation once that runs out.

“I've got a couple of years left on my contract with WWE, but my daughter is four and a half, she's almost five, and I wouldn't mind spending some extra time with her in a few years,” he said. “So, we'll see what happens.”

Is Seth Rollins going to retire from WWE soon?

Article Continues Below

Still, fans will have to watch how it plays out. Rollins is a master liar, as he recently faked an injury during his match against LA Knight that fooled the whole wrestling world. He used it as a distraction before cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam.

Even if he retire as an in-ring talent soon, Rollins will likely stay “involved” with the business. He runs a wrestling school, and he has previously talked about becoming a producer or writer someday.

Currently, he is entrenched in a feud with CM Punk. They will take part in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Rollins and Punk will team with their wives, Lynch and AJ Lee, respectively.

What he does after that is unclear. Regardless of the outcome, Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He will likely continue defending it against a variety of opponents.