On Jan. 31, 2026, Gunther defeated AJ Styles to send the veteran into retirement. Facing “The Ring General” in a retirement match, Styles lost the bout, forcefully finishing his career in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While questions still loomed over Styles' possible comeback, Triple H later cleared it at the media scrum.

Hours after Styles' loss, his former rival and Vince McMahon's son Shane McMahon opened up on social media and emotionally addressed “The Phenomenal One's” retirement. Heaping praise on his career, McMahon called him “one of the greatest in ring performers ever!”

“AJ Styles will go down in history as one of the greatest in ring performers ever! Thank you for your friendship and giving it your absolute best to entertain us all every single time you stepped through the ropes. You set the bar for current and future talent, let’s see if they can reach it. Congratulations on a Phenomenal career.”

With nearly three decades of experience as a wrestler, Styles has now potentially finished his career as a multi-time World/Heavyweight Champion across different promotions, including WWE, NJPW, and TNA Wrestling.

John Cena pays tribute to AJ Styles

Both considered to be two of the best pro-wrestlers in the industry, John Cena retired last year in a similar fashion against Gunther. However, before his retirement, Cena and Styles enjoyed one last run in WWE. Moments after his retirement at Royal Rumble 2026, Cena paid his tribute to the 48-year-old on social media.

“Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than [AJ Styles]. Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you.”