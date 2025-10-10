The in-ring career of WWE Superstar AJ Styles may be coming to an end soon, and the “Phenomenal One” confirmed his plans to retire in 2026.

During the kick-off show for the 2025 Crown Jewel PLE, Michael Cole asked Styles about his past comments about retiring. Styles confirmed that his intention is to retire next year.

“In 2026, I will retire.” AJ Styles confirms that his in ring career will end next year. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/1YQlV2HvbV — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I'm getting old, folks,” Styles rationed. “Listen, if I could find the Fountain of Youth and take a couple of sips, I'd wrestle for the rest of my life.

“But I am getting older, the fear of embarrassing myself is getting closer, and you know what, there comes a time in a man's life when he has to take care of business, but when business is done, it's time to take care of his family. I need to spend time with my family. The whole idea with wrestling and having an amazing future in this business is to be able to retire one day, and in 2026, I will retire,” he continued.

Clearly, WWE fans still love Styles, and they are disappointed with the decision. They booed when Cole brought up the idea of his retiring.

When will AJ Styles retire from WWE?

At some point in 2026, Styles will call it a career. He has not made it clear whether or not he intends on embarking on a farewell tour like John Cena, his Crown Jewel opponent.

Either way, it will be emotional for wrestling fans. He has been wrestling for decades, and he joined WWE in 2016 after making a name for himself in TNA.

Upon joining WWE, Styles was pushed as a major star. He debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble event, and he then almost immediately launched a feud with Cena.

Their feud concluded at the 2016 SummerSlam PLE. The following year, Styles would win the WWE Championship for the first time. His reign would last 371 days before ending at the hands of Daniel Bryan.

In the years since, Styles has reformed the O.C., a faction with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. He also had a partnership with Omos upon his main roster debut. Now, he will face Cena for the last time in their careers.