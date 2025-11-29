WWE veteran Natalya, one of the longest-tenured female superstars on the current roster, recently detailed some of her favorite celebrities she has worked with. In the past few years, she has had the opportunity to work with multiple noted talents such as Mr. T, Cyndi Lauper, and many others.

Recently, speaking to WFAN, Natalya opened up in detail about some of her favorite guests from her celebrated past.

“I worked with Betty White, I’ve worked with the Muppets,” she claimed. “Kermit the Frog can grab a headlock, let me tell you that much. I’ve worked with a lot of celebrities, I think Betty White was the cutest, sweetest little thing ever, but she was like ‘don’t f**k with me’.

“So Kermit and Miss Piggy were my favorite. Grumpy Cat was a guest one time at WWE. We had Grumpy Cat there, and let me tell you, everyone was fangirling and fanguying over Grumpy Cat. That was a celebrity everyone wanted a photo with.”

Not much active on the main roster, Natalya's last match dates back to the Nov. 22, 2025 edition of AAA Alianzas, where she and Faby Apache defeated Las Toxicas (Flammer & La Hiedra).

Natalya shares her thoughts on AEW's Owen Hart Cup

A couple of years ago, while speaking to WrestleBinge, Natalya opened up and addressed the subject of AEW celebrating her uncle's legacy in the Owen Hart Cup. For the past few years, All Elite Wrestling has successfully hosted both the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup.

“I work for WWE, but it's not my place, because, of course, I'm not Martha,” she noted. “So it's not my place to say ‘this is what should happen' or ‘this is what I'd like to happen.' It's her call. It's her life, and she's had to endure so, so much. And I am just so happy that he is being honored, and he is being recognized, for not just the person he was in the ring, but the man he was outside the ring.”

At 43 years old, Natalya is still one of the most athletic and talented stars on the roster. Despite her lack of television run, she is extremely active in GCW and Lucha Libre AAA.