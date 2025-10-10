When he finally retires, John Cena's last WWE match will be attended by several celebrities, among them could be Hall of Famer and President Donald Trump.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Purists) reports that the company expects “leading political figures to be invited and attend” the December 2025 Saturday Night's Main Event, which will emanate from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

However, President Trump has not made his intentions clear for the show. He did confirm his attendance at the Army-Navy game this year, but WWE has not heard back.

This year's Army-Navy game will be held at M&T Bank Stadium — home of the Baltimore Ravens in Maryland — earlier on the same day as Cena's last match, December 13.

Fans will have to wait and see if Trump makes it. Even if he doesn't, other big names have RSVP'd to WWE. “Right now the belief is there will be a ton of people from the White House at the show, but Trump is undecided at the moment,” Meltzer said, “but a lot of major people have already told WWE they are coming.”

When is John Cena's last WWE match, and will President Donald Trump be there?

Cena's final WWE match will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event. Currently, his opponent has not been announced. However, fans can expect developments regarding who will retire him sooner rather than later.

His farewell tour is coming to its last few stops. Cena's next match will be at Crown Jewel on October 11, 2025, against AJ Styles. He helped orchestrate it via social media. His opponents after that have not been announced. He is coming off a devastating loss to Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza.

As for Trump, it is unclear if he will attend. Capital One Arena is in the same city as the White House, but he will be busy with the Army-Navy game earlier in the day.

He has a history with WWE, though. He was inducted into the 2013 WWE Hall of Fame class. Trump had a big role at WrestleMania 23, shaving Vince McMahon's head after the “Battle of the Billionaires.”