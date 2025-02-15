After being taken out with the most devastating moves in sports entertainment, the Package Piledriver, for committing the mortal sin of not helping Kevin Owens cheat to win his Ladder match with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn finally addressed his status in a video package for SmackDown.

Is Zayn cleared to wrestle at the moment? No, but frankly, it seems like that was KO's intention, so the “Underdog from the Underground” isn't too surprised by the results of his attack.

“So I have not been doing great. I know people have been waiting for an update, and I apologize for not getting one out sooner. I'm sure most of you have heard by now that my neck isn't doing too well, there's been some nerve damage, and I'm seeing specialists. I think the last couple of weeks have been particularly tough, just trying to come to terms with everything that's happened here with Kevin and myself. It's almost become a joke how many times Kevin has turned on me, maybe I've turned on him, whatever it is, it almost seems like an inevitability in our relationship,” Zayn declared via WrestleTalk.

“But this one was different. I know that, and Kevin I know you know that, we both know exactly what you were trying to do with the Package Piledriver. That wasn't about trying to get ahead, or sending a message, that was trying to end my career. And for what, that's what I keep struggling with, over what? Over a wrestling match, over me not helping you win a wrestling match?”

Zayn continued on, noting that he did try to be there for Owens at the Royal Rumble, even if it wasn't in the way the “Prize Fighter” was hoping.

“You didn't see me sprinting out there with tears in my eyes checking on you as you laid their motionless, bleeding. Me screaming at the doctors ‘Is he okay? Is he going to be okay? Get him some help!' To me, that's what I thought being there for someone is,” Zayn declared. “For you, it's, ‘I should have pushed Cody Rhodes off a ladder and helped you cheat to win a match,' so I guess we just look at things differently there. The long and short of it is, I don't know when I'll be cleared, but when I am, Kevin, me, and you are gonna go again, and I'm telling you now, it's not going to be fun. I'll see you soon.”

Fortunately for Zayn, it would appear that “soon” will actually be taking place at the Elimination Chamber, where they will be seemingly running back the Fight Without Honor between Kevin Steen and El Generico from Ring of Honor Final Battle 2010. Considering that match maintains legendary status 15 years later, it's safe to say the fans in Toronto are in for a treat, as neither man is likely to cede an inch in this war multiple decades in the making.