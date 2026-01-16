It's no secret that WWE's Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch aren't fans of Netflix's all-access behind-the-scenes series Unreal, even after appearing in Season 2.

Speaking to ClutchPoints, Rollins conceded that “there's certainly a level of concern” he has with WWE Unreal Season 2. After all, the second season shows him pulling off the “Ruse of the Century” with his shocking SummerSlam 2025 return.

“I think if you can get our audience [to buy in] — especially nowadays in the age of information where every single secret is out in an instant on some internet wrestling dirt sheet — even just for a minute, I think that that creates intrigue and that's what allows us to really tell our stories better,” Rollins explained.

Now, he did reveal that there were “some lines I wasn't willing to cross” while filming Unreal.” While he didn't say what those lines were, it's possible they had to do with CM Punk, his heated rival. Rollins is fairly open about his fake injury in the season, but it's light on his dynamic with Punk. That's just how Rollins likes it.

“I think if there are still questions to be asked when this thing is viewed and done and over, then I think that's a good thing, to be honest with you,” said Rollins. “I don't want everybody to know everything, and I want 'em to know a little bit, but not all of it.”

Seth Rollins' wife Becky Lynch would like WWE Unreal under different circumstances

Lynch is also featured heavily in WWE Unreal Season 2. She feels “wrestling works best when you're walking the line of reality.” Professional wrestling is like any art form; it requires some suspension of disbelief.

Not just to believe in the moves the Superstars are hitting, but also to buy into the storylines. Obviously, The Undertaker and Kane aren't brothers, nor has the former been “buried alive” in matches.

“So when people want to suspend their disbelief — they know that it's all entertainment, they know that it's storylines — they like it the best when they think there's animosity there or when they're not really quite sure what's real and what's not,” Lynch explained. And so in giving that away, some of the mystery is gone. And if we can preserve that in any capacity, that would be great.”

Ultimately, Lynch isn't completely out on Unreal. “If I [were] a fan, oh, I'd be all over this,” Lynch conceded, concluding, “This would be my favorite show.”

WWE Unreal Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 20.