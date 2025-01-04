ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There's a lot of really good college basketball on the Saturday schedule. This game won't get the big headlines, but it is an interesting game nonetheless. Wyoming recently knocked off Nevada and pushed Utah State hard in a road game. The Cowboys, led by first-year head coach Sundance Wicks, have been robustly competitive. Their main problem is that in all the close games they have played, they usually have not been able to finish the job. They have left some wins on the table. Yet, with a new coach and an inherited roster, there are bound to be growing pains. Wyoming is not at a crisis point as a program; when a coaching change occurs, time is needed to build the right culture and establish a strong identity. Wicks is in the process of doing that. He shows signs of being a capable leader for his team, but this Mountain West basketball season will test him and his players.

Air Force is one of the weakest teams in the Mountain West. The Falcons got crushed by UNLV at home on New Year's Eve. Air Force and Fresno State are likely to battle to avoid the basement in the conference this season. Air Force will have an extremely tough time winning conference games this season, given how good the Mountain West is. This home game against Wyoming — a team unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament — might be one of AFA's best conference win opportunities of the whole season. Wyoming should feel that it is fundamentally on the right track if it can get a win here. Air Force will feel it has a higher ceiling than previously thought if it can pull off the upset, offering hope for the remainder of what has been a very difficult journey to this point.

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force is not a good team. UNLV went wild in the second half against AFA a few days ago. The spread for this game is surprisingly small. One would think that Air Force should be at least a 4.5- or 5.5-point underdog against most of the teams it plays at home in the Mountain West, with the sole exception of Fresno State. It is jarring that Wyoming can win by only three points and cover the spread. It almost feels like a trap. Almost. Not quite. Wyoming is the obvious play here.

Why Air Force Will Cover The Spread/Win

Air Force is not a good team, but the Falcons usually jump up and upset at least one or two teams at home over the course of a Mountain West basketball season. This is not a team you want to bet on regularly, but this is a good spot for AFA after the loss to UNLV. Chances are the Falcons bounce back and play a better game which enables them to cover the spread.

Wyoming at this low spread is amazing. Take Wyoming.

Final Wyoming-Air Force Prediction & Pick: Wyoming -2.5