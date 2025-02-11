ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-New Mexico.

The Mountain West college basketball schedule for Wednesday night includes this game, which features the first-place team in the league.

The Lobos have established themselves as the team to beat in the Mountain West this season. Richard Pitino has been able to improve New Mexico this season because he has gotten his players to make an extra commitment on defense. New Mexico does not let games slip out of its control. The Lobos are more consistently dictating the style of play to their opponents. They allow fewer big runs. They get on top of games and are putting themselves in fewer adverse situations. In previous seasons, New Mexico was the kind of team which dominated when everything went well and shots were falling. This is a New Mexico team which controls games and which can hang in with its defense even when the offense is not functioning the way the team hopes it will.

Wyoming is dealing with growing pains under first-year head coach Sundance Wicks. Wyoming needs a roster upgrade in the transfer portal. The Cowboys are playing good, tough defense this season, but their offense is just not up to the standard needed to compete in a big-boy conference such as the Mountain West. Wyoming has lost four of its last five games. Of those four losses, three have come in spite of the fact that Wyoming has held the opposition under 70 points scored. The fourth loss was a game in which the Cowboys allowed 71 points. They are defending well. They just can't put the ball in the basket. Finding some quality scorers will be Wicks' mission for the coming offseason.

Here are the Wyoming-New Mexico College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-New Mexico Odds

Wyoming: +8.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1100

New Mexico: -16.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -2800

Over: 143.5 (-115)

Under: 143.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wyoming vs New Mexico

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys are playing good defense, as we mentioned above. Wyoming is not likely to win this game outright, but if the Pokes hold New Mexico under 76 points, which is entirely possible, they can stay close enough to cover the point spread. Wyoming has held the middle-tier teams in the Mountain West under 68 points in recent games, so 75 is a number Wyoming can probably attain against New Mexico. If the Pokes do that, they just need to cobble together a modest amount of points to achieve a covered spread.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico has been playing dominant basketball and has been covering spreads. The Lobos covered against Air Force this past weekend in a blowout victory. They covered in a blowout win at Utah State. They covered easily against Colorado State. They have covered the spread in four of their last five games and are earning trust from college basketball bettors. New Mexico averages close to 83 points scored per game. Last season, UNM allowed opponents to score 75 or more points on several occasions. Right now, the Lobos aren't allowing opponents to score so much as 70 points per game. Their overall season average is 71 points allowed per game. Being an average of plus-12 points in overall point differential is the sign of a very, very good team. UNM is now going up against a Wyoming team which struggles to score 65 points in most of its games these days. This is a game New Mexico should win with a score in the ballpark of 85-65.

Final Wyoming-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

New Mexico is comprehensively better than Wyoming. Wyoming can't score. New Mexico plays defense. New Mexico can win by 20 points regardless of whether it plays in the 70s or the 80s. Take UNM.

Final Wyoming-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -16.5