ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Wyoming-Texas Tech.

There are bigger college basketball games being played in the state of Texas this month, but Texas Tech has a point to prove when it takes the court against Wyoming. The Red Raiders had a decent season in 2023-2024, but they were smoked in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by North Carolina State. Texas Tech, as everyone knows, came within an eyelash of winning the 2019 national championship but lost in overtime to Virginia. The Red Raiders not only have failed to make the Final Four since then; they haven't come particularly close. Texas Tech has had two different coaches since Chris Beard left for Texas (where he was dismissed for bad behavior before landing at Ole Miss, where he coaches now). Grant McCasland is the current boss. He did a good job with the 2024 team, but his March Madness test was a disaster. Texas Tech was a good team which didn't significantly separate itself from the competition last season. Competing well is one thing; thriving is another. Tech needs to show that it can be part of the nation's elite, not merely one of a few dozen moderately good teams. Aiming for the Final Four this season is unrealistic, but shooting for the Sweet 16 is not. Texas Tech needs to take a few big steps forward if the reputation of the program is to change in ways the Red Raiders will benefit from in the years ahead.

Wyoming's visit to Texas Tech carries a big storyline: Former Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder is now a McCasland assistant at Texas Tech. Linder will face his former team, now led by coach Sundance Wicks, who came to the Cowboys from Wisconsin-Green Bay. Linder isn't the head coach of Texas Tech, but his presence on the bench opposite Wyoming's still makes this an intriguing game. Linder can obviously give the Red Raiders a scouting report on Wyoming's returning players. Wicks is trying to establish his own style and install his system with Wyoming, and Texas Tech will present the Pokes with a robust challenge.

Here are the Wyoming-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-Texas Tech Odds

Wyoming: +22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2000

Texas Tech: -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -8000

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs Texas Tech

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is really large for a game between a power conference team and a Mountain West team. Wyoming isn't a cupcake-quality opponent; the Cowboys aren't going to be a great team, but they have a chance to be an average team. Good teams such as Texas Tech generally don't win by 25 against average teams; they win by 25 against bad teams. If you're convinced that Wyoming is not a bad team, you should be confident the Pokes can lose by 20 or fewer points, thereby covering the spread.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech has a lot to prove, and Jeff Linder's scouting report on Wyoming's returning players should give the Red Raiders a small but added edge which could show up in the final score. Texas Tech can steadily increase its lead the whole game and eventually win by close to 30.

Final Wyoming-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Wyoming but think you should wait for a live play, since we haven't seen either of these teams get tested yet this season.

Final Wyoming-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Wyoming +22.5