UNLV hopes to get closer to a Mountain West title game appearance as they face Wyoming. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Wyoming-UNLV State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Wyoming comes into the game sitting at 6-3 on the year, but 3-2 in conference play. They opened the season with the upset of Texas Tech before beating Portland State. After a loss to Texas, they would win three straight games, including conference wins over New Mexico and 24th-ranked Fresno State. Still, they have experienced back-to-back losses. First, it was a loss to the Air Force. Wyoming was up 21-17 at the half but fell in the fourth quarter. They tied the game up with 6:14 left, but Air Force scored with 2:17 left to win the game.

Against Boise State was a disaster, as they lost 32-7, and could not move the ball on offense. Last time out, they would rebound against Colorado State. They would be up 10-7 at the half, and then score twice in the third quarter to take a large lead. In the fourth quarter, Colorado State would score to make it 24-15, but Wyoming would hold on to win by that score.

Meanwhile, UNLV is 7-2 on the year, and 4-1 in conference play. They are currently tied with Fresno State for second in the conference, but with a loss to them, thye are behind on the tie-breaker. They opened the season 3-1 in non-conference play, beating Bryan, upsetting Vanderbilt, and then knocking off UTEP. The only loss was to Michigan. Since then, they have been 4-1 in conference play. They have dominated many of the games, winning by more than 14 over Hawaii, Nevada, and New Mexico. Still. it was just a two-point win over Colorado State, and they lost to Fresno State. In that game, UNLV had a 17-7 lead going into the half, but Fresno State would score 24 points in the third quarter and defeat UNLV 31-24.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wyoming-UNLV Odds

Wyoming: + 5.5 (-110)

UNLV: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-105)

Under: 50.5 (-115)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. UNLV Week 11

Time: 10:45 PM ET/ 7:45 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread

Andrew Peasley is the quarterback for the Wyoming offense. He has struggled much of the year. On the year, he has completed just 109 of 184 passes this year for 1,195 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has not taken care of the ball as of late. He has two interceptions in the last two games, which doubles his season total to four. The last game was solid, as he passed for 140 yards and two scores. Still, he had an interception in the game.

Peasley has been solid on the ground this year too. He has run for 337 yards this year and four touchdowns. Last time out, he ran for 68 yards in the game but did not score. The Wyoming run game has been Harrison Waylee. Waylee has run for 686 yards this year with three touchdowns. He is averaging six yards per carry this year, with nearly getting three yards downfield before first contact. He has also broken 29 tackles this year.

Wyoming does not have a dominant receiver this year. Wyatt Wieland leads the way with 270 yards on the season. He has four touchdowns as well, still, he gets just 3.4 yards after the catch. Ayir Asante is second on the team with 267 yards this year and five scores. Meanwhile, Treyton Welche, the tight end, comes in with 218 yards on the year and four scores.

Wyoming is 48th against the pass, but 93rd in the nation against the rush this year. Overall, this gives a 68th-ranked defense in total yards on the year. Wyoming has just 16 sacks this year, with just 87 quarterback pressures. DeVonner Harris leads the team with three sacks this year and 16 total pressures. The run defense is led by Easton Gibbs, who has 41 tackles this year, with 20 stops for offensive failures this year. Still, all five of the six of the top tacklers have an average depth of tackle three or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage, with two guys seven or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread

UNLV is led by Jayden Maiava this year. On the season he has completed 134 of 207 passes this year for 1,821 yards and ten scores. He was great last time out, completing 13 of 18 passes for 247 yards and three scores. It was one of his best games this year. Still, Maiava has had some issues with turnovers and ball security. He has just four interceptions this year, including two in the loss to Fresno State, but he also has 12 turnover-worthy throws this year. Meanwhile, he has also fumbled four times but has scored once on the ground.

The run game this year is led by Vincent Davis. He comes into the game with 517 yards on the ground, averaging over 5.5 yards per carry. He has also scored four times this year. Still, the scoring on the ground game goes well beyond Davis. Donavyn Lester comes in with 395 yards, and he has scored eight times. Joining him with eight scores on the ground is Jai’Den Thomas, who also has 377 yards this year. Finally, Courtney Reese has scored four times, while running for 200 yards.

In the receiving game, it is all about Ricky White. He has brought in 54 of 83 targets this year for 878 yards. White is averaging 16.3 yards per reception this yar and has been solid after the catch. He has 367 yards after the catch this season. Further, White has scored six times this year. The only other player with more than one touchdown is Jacob De Jesus. He comes into the game with 36 receptions for 362 yards. He had two scores, while also bringing in 275 yards after the catch.

On defense, UNLV ranks 82st in total defense this year, allowing 390.7 yards per game. They have been solid against the rush, sitting 35th in the nation, allowing just 124.9 yards per game. The passing defense has been the issue. UNLV ranks 118th against the pass this year. The pass rush does have 22 sacks this year, with Zavier Carter and Jalen Dixon both having three. They have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air though. Jaxen Turner is the epitome of some of the issues. He has four interceptions this year to lead the team, but he has also allowed 303 yards through the air and three touchdowns.

Final Wyoming-UNLV Prediction & Pick

UNLV has been explosive on offense this year and has a strong running game. This matches well against Wyoming. UNLV has a strong run defense but has a major weak spot in their passing defense Still, Wyoming is on the worst passing teams in the nation this year, so that will not make a difference. The turnover battle will make the difference in this one. UNLV is plus nine in turnover ratio this year, while Wyoming is plus eight. Both are good at taking away the ball. The team who gets more turnovers is going to win, and the prediction for this Wyoming-UNLV match-up is that will be UNLV.

Final Wyoming-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV -.5.5 (-110)