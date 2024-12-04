ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wyoming and Utah State will square off in a rare early-season conference game for the Mountain West. Utah State has won four consecutive games in the rivalry and eight of the last ten while covering the spread in three of the past five. Utah State has been a substantial favorite in most games, but this spread is the largest since February 19, 2020. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wyoming-Utah State prediction and pick.

Wyoming has a 5-2 record this season and is coming off a tight three-point loss against Loyola Marymount. Before that loss, they had won three consecutive games, including an outright win as an underdog against Tulane. Their other loss was against Texas Tech when they were 18.5-point underdogs but lost by 47 points.

Utah State hasn't been as dominant as its fans may like this season, but its losses against the spread aren't entirely representative of its season. Utah State failed to cover the spread in three of its past four games but missed covering by a combined six points in three games. If a couple more shots had fallen for the Aggies, they'd be 7-0 in their overall record and against the spread. They also had a convincing win as a two-point underdog against Iowa.

Here are the Wyoming-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wyoming-Utah State Odds

Wyoming: +19 (-110)

Moneyline: +950

Utah State: -19 (-110)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 147 (-110)

Under: 147 (-110)

How to Watch Wyoming vs. Utah State

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Mountain West Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wyoming Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's only real reason to believe in them for this game is their fast-paced offense. The Cowboys attempt 60.3 shots per game, which also has them hitting the 29th-most shots per game in the nation. Wyoming's issue is their low efficiency, but it's only a matter of time before the shots start falling and they upset a superior opponent. The question is whether their defense can hold up.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wyoming's offense has been struggling this season, which could be problematic when they face a superior defense at Utah State. The Cowboys are averaging just 74.6 points per game this season, which ranks 205th. Utah State's defense allows 64.1 points per game, which ranks them 43rd. Wyoming's issue is that they have one of the highest usage rates in the league, with 60.3 shots attempted per game, but they hit at just a 45% efficiency rate, ranking 179th. They'll also struggle to pull away or keep pace with Utah State, as they shoot just 18.1 threes per game.

Utah State's offense has been firing this season, ranking tenth with 89.4 points per game. They are top-100 in almost every offensive category, including field goal efficiency, where they are 29th; three-point efficiency, where they are 59th; and even free-throw percentage, where they are 89th, and shooting the 62nd-most attempts. That could be an issue for Wyoming, as they allow opponents to shoot 21.9 free throws per game, which is 342nd in the nation.

Final Wyoming-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Utah State will not hesitate to run up and down the court with Wyoming, which means there could be many shots taken and many points scored in this game. If Utah State scores near their season average, Wyoming will only need to contribute 60 points to hit this over, which is well below their season average.

Final Wyoming-Utah State Prediction & Pick: Over 147 (-110)