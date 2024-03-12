There have been some shocking developments in the MCU, as X-Men 97 creator Beau DeMayo, who is the showrunner and executive producer, was fired.
Variety has confirmed that he is out, even after completing work on Seasons 1 and 2. Though he's behind the show, he's not welcome to the March 13 Hollywood premiere.
Also, in another wild twist, his Instagram account has been deleted. This is a surprise, considering he was very active on social media. He answered fans' questions on the platform, posted images, and built some hype about the new series.
The firing means he cannot promote or work on the show further. Ouch.
So…what happened?
There's no response from Marvel, and DeMayo's reps have not responded either.
Whatever it was, it sounds bad. However, it's never safe to assume.
Beau DeMayo's background with X-Men
THR reports that he was hired in November 2021 with great excitement. DeMayo's personal story of growing up as a gay Black man and his family's struggle for acceptance made the X-Men characters feel relatable to him.
In June of 2022, DeMayo gave an interview with The Direct about how he watched X-Men as a kid.
“I grew up with the show, I watched it,” the showrunner said. “I was adopted, I think that's what kind of brought me to the show. My parents are white, my sister is from Korea, they were also adopted, and I was gay. I was growing up in the south…everyone has a sad story, but like, X-Men was my kinda of making sense of this weird family where no one resembled me, but yet we weren't blood, but we were supposed to be family.”
We'll see why Beau DeMayo was fired from X-Men 97 as more develops.