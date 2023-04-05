Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Xbox recently revealed the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this April 2023, ranging from ghost-related games to Minecraft to hockey.

A total of five games are coming to Xbox Game Pass this April. Four of these games are old releases, with one of them being a Day One game on Xbox. Let’s go through each of them in turn:

Iron Brigade – April 6, 2023, on Cloud and Console Iron Brigade is a tower defense shooter made by Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Players take control of The Mobile Trench Brigade as they fight against the evil Monovision menace. The player must utilize a combination of mobile firepower and stationary defenses to fight back and win the war.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – April 12, 2023, on Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S Ghostwire: Tokyo is by no means a new game. In fact, we have a full review of the game. However, Bethesda announced that it would be coming to Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series X|S after the timed exclusivity ended. Not only that, but players will also be able to play the free Spider’s Thread update on release, which brings new locations, new moves, and a roguelite game mode.

Minecraft Legends – April 18, 2023, on Cloud, Console, and PC Unveiled during the first Xbox Developer_Direct, Minecraft Legends will be coming to the Xbox Game Pass at launch. The best way to describe this game is that it is a Minecraft real-time strategy game with a mix of third-person action. Players take control of various mobs, rallying them against the Nether enemies intent on taking over the world.

Loop Hero- Available Now on Console and PC Loop Hero is a Roguelite RPG with a time-loop as its main mechanic. Players will endlessly loop through the map, with enemies increasing in difficulty with every loop. Players can place down structures to help their character in each loop, while also placing down structures that spawn enemies. This game is mostly idle, so it’s a fun game to play in the background.

NHL 23 – April 13, 2023, on Console This game is available for Game Pass Ultimate members. Using EA Play, players will be able to play this game on their consoles. NHL23 also includes women’s players in Ultimate Team as well as cross-platform matchmaking.



Other than these five games, the original Goat Simulator is also making a return to the Game Pass Library. Not only that, but various DLC and Game Updates are also coming. Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can now enjoy a ten-hour Early Access Trial of EA Sports PGA Tour, a few days ahead of its April 7, 2023 release date. Game Pass members can also save 10% on the Jurassic World Evolution 2 expansion: Feathered Species Pack. Lastly, the Everspace 2 full release will come out on April 6, 2023. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also get 2 months of Peacock Premium Plus.

Of course, with new games arriving, games will also be leaving the Game Pass Library. Come April 15, 2023, the following games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass:

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Panzer Corps II (PC)

Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Long Dark (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console, and PC)

That’s all the information we have about the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this April 2023. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.