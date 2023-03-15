The Houston Roughnecks will travel to take on the Seattle Sea Dragons in a Thursday night XFL matchup in Seattle, Washington. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Roughnecks-Sea Dragons prediction and final pick.

The Houston Roughnecks, led by legendary coach Wade Phillips, have started their season 4-0, dismantling their opponents in those games. Houston’s lowest margin of victory has been nine points. This will be the second road game of the season for the team.

Seattle is 2-2 this season, extending their winning streak to two games last week. Jim Haslett, who spent six seasons as an NFL head coach, is leading this team. Seattle has now gone 1-1 in home games this season, avenging a week two loss last weekend.

Here are the Roughnecks-Sea Dragons XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Roughnecks-Sea Dragons Odds

Houston Roughnecks: -3 (-115)

Seattle Sea Dragons: +3 (-105)

Over: 42.5 (-110)

Under: 42.5 (-110)

How To Watch Roughnecks vs. Sea Dragons

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

Houston’s powerful offense is led by Brandon Silvers, who ranks second in the league with 962 passing yards, throwing for 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Silvers has played in spring leagues since 2019, finding decent success in those seasons. Max Borghi, who enjoyed a solid career at Washington State, is the team’s leading rusher at 143 yards, scoring two touchdowns. Borghi has also put up 64 receiving yards, ranking fourth on the team. Jontre Kirklin is the team’s leading receiver, ranking fourth in the league at 253 yards, and scoring four touchdowns. Deontay Burnett is the perfect second option, totaling 187 yards and three touchdowns. Houston’s powerful offense has totaled 122 points this season.

Houston’s defense has been solid under Phillips, keeping their opponents to 55 points. Former Maryland standout Jordan Mosley is likely the most recognizable name for fans. The Roughnecks lead the league by a large margin with 17 sacks as a team.

Why The Sea Dragons Could Cover The Spread

Ben DiNucci has thrown for 1,119 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. DiNucci leads the league in passing yards. The headliner of the Seattle offense is Josh Gordon, who at one point in his NFL career looked like the second coming of Randy Moss. Gordon’s career was stymied by a laundry list of off-the-field issues, but he has appeared to rebound in recent years. Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013. Gordon has also spent a brief time in the NFL the previous two seasons. Gordon ranks second in the league with 282 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns.

Jahcour Pearson leads the league with 348 receiving yards, catching a touchdown. Morgan Ellison leads the league with 239 rushing yards, scoring one touchdown. Ellison has rebounded after a tumultuous college career and could find himself on the NFL radar with a continued performance. Seattle has scored 81 points this season.

Defense has been a bit of an issue, allowing 74 points this season to opponents. On this two-game winning streak, Seattle has allowed 32 points, but only six last week. The Sea Dragons have totaled just eight sacks this season.

Final Roughnecks-Sea Dragons Prediction & Pick

Houston took the total over by themselves last week and may just do so again. This team is red hot and will stay that way.

Final Roughnecks-Sea Dragons Prediction & Pick: Houston -3 (-115), over 42.5 (-110)