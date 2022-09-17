The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.



The Yankees began their season on a highly-impressive note as they were on pace to match the most regular season wins after 81 games. However, they went on a gigantic slide that caused media members to speculate that New York would relinquish a 15-game division lead. Injuries and internal struggles have been a major factor, but these are the reasons why the Yankees are still on pace to finally win a World Series.

Aaron Judge

This is one simple but gigantic reason why New York remains afloat in the dangerous AL East. On a contract year, Aaron Judge has been hitting mammoth homers since the beginning of the season as he has collected 57 HR and 123 RBI, which are both the best in the American League.

It is not just the total numbers that have been astronomical for Aaron Judge, but it has also been his discipline on the plate. His batting average is at the best rate of his career at .310 and the most walks drew at 89. Declining the seven-year, $213 million extension and betting on himself is looking like a brilliant move for Aaron Judge and his camp. If he continues to absolutely rake at the plate, the Yankees have every opportunity to win a ring in the Fall Classic and hopefully, he re-signs with them, too.



Talented batting order

Even with the numerous injuries for the Yankees, it has been their offense that has given them a semblance of hope every night. Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, and Matt Carpenter are all expected to return before the end of the regular season, so the lethal bunch of manager Aaron Boone will be a formidable one in the postseason.

The rotation and bullpen of the Yankees have enormous question marks heading into October, so they will need to rely a ton on the ability to not only hit for average but go yard. failing to live up to expectations in the postseason has been far too common in past years and it must change this time around. All signs point to a much different story in the 2022 playoffs.



Fantastic defense

Losing Gio Urshela and adding Josh Donaldson as a defensive 3B seemed to be a move that cost them defensively. That is not the case as Donaldson has proven to be a terrific fielder in that position. The emergence of Jose Trevino as a spectacular defensive catcher has propelled New York to this spot.

Trevino’s All-Star season has been stellar, but it is his pitch framing and defensive runs saved that have catapulted the Yankees into this position. Gleyber Torres is back to his natural position at 2B with the acquisition of Isiah Kiner-Falefa. It is not just arguably the best infield defense in the league but, they still have the arms of Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield.

The Yankees are not as hyped as early this season. The media attention to the NL organizations as favorites to win the World Series is more than warranted, but the Yankees are still the dangerous unit that can crack the nut.