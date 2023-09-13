The New York Yankees will not have the services of Jonathan Loaisiga for the rest of the season due to an issue in his elbow. Aaron Boone, who just won his 500th game as a big league manager, delivered the update on the pitcher's availability just ahead of Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, per Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports.

“Aaron Boone said Jonathan Loáisiga's elbow has “got some stuff going on in there.” He’s shut down for the year, but he would be a few weeks of no-throw if this were mid-season. “

The Yankees put Loaisiga on the 15-day injured list retroactive on September 10 due to a reported right elbow inflammation, and the injury. With the Yankees' chances to make the 2023 MLB playoffs looking dim despite their recent success on the field, there doesn't seem to be an urgent reason for them to rush Loaisiga back into action.

Loaisiga, who signed a one-year deal worth $2.2625 million with the Yankees last January to avoid arbitration, most recently pitched on September 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks at home. In that game, he saw action for just an inning and got charged with three runs on five hits through 23 pitches.

Loaisiga still has one more year of arbitration eligibility, so it would be interesting how his elbow injury will come into play in an offseason negotiation with New York, which entered Wednesday on a three-game win streak.

If Loaisiga would indeed not pitch anymore in 2023, then he'd finish the campaign with a 0-2 record to go with a 3.06 ERA, a 0.849 WHIP, and a 4.56 FIP together with a 145 ERA+ across 17.2 innings (17 games).