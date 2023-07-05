New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for the remainder of the 2023 season due to violating MLB's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He was placed on the restricted list. Aaron Judge was asked for his reaction to the news.

“I've got his family on my mind,” Aaron Judge said, via Andy Martino of SNY.

Undoubtedly, Judge echoes the sentiment of many. It is an incredibly tough situation when news like this comes out. The most important thing is that the victims are safe.

Jimmy Cordero reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that he was being investigated by the league a few days ago, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Aaron Boone and the Yankees learned about the suspension last night. Boone spoke and met with a large part of the team yesterday regarding the matter.

Cordero was a depth piece in the Yankees bullpen, which is regarded by many as the best in baseball. That should continue to be the case, even without Cordero. The top pitchers in the bullpen are guys like Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Michael King. Those three will continue to do the heavy work.

When this type of news comes out, the priority is not how the suspension impacts the team's roster. The priority is doing the right thing for the victims. Hopefully MLB has done the right thing. Cordero has a long road ahead if he wants to return to MLB, whether it be for the Yankees or another team.