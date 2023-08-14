On Monday, August 14th, we have a great slate of baseball and FanDuel is running a no runs first inning parlay that's paying out over 2-1 odds. We take a look at this no runs first-inning parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, August 14th.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when FanDuel runs these promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has two no runs first inning bets from two different games parlayed together into one parlay. Let's take a look at what FanDuel's no runs first inning promo has to offer.

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds

No Runs First Inning Parlay Odds: +264 or +102 for (NYY-ATL) & -125 (MIA-HOU)

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves

Tonight's game between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves promises to be an exciting matchup between two talented pitchers, Clarke Schmidt, and Max Fried. Clarke Schmidt, a promising young pitcher for the New York Yankees, has shown flashes of brilliance in his recent outings. In his first four starts, Schmidt allowed 14 runs in 14 1/3 innings. However, he has also demonstrated the ability to pitch effectively, as evidenced by just giving up three runs on eight hits in 10.1 innings pitched in his last two games. Schmidt's ability to keep opposing hitters off balance and his recent success in shutting down offenses, especially in the first inning where he has only given up one run in the first inning in his last five games. This suggests that he could start the game strongly and limit the Braves' scoring opportunities.

On the other side of the mound, Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves has been a reliable and consistent pitcher. While Fried did get roughed up in his most recent outing, just his second start since coming off the disabled list, he didn't cough up one of those four runs in the first inning. Fried has yet to cough up a run in the first inning all season long, prior to his injury and after being reinstated to the starting lineup. Fried has been a key contributor to the Braves' success, and his ability to consistently pitch deep into games without surrendering many runs makes him a formidable opponent.

Analyzing recent trends further provides insight into the potential lack of runs in the first inning for both teams. Clarke Schmidt's ability to pitch effectively early in games, as demonstrated by his strong starts, suggests that he could set the tone and keep the Braves' offense at bay. Additionally, the lack of run support for Schmidt in previous games will keep this Yankees lineup in check along with the fact that they have to go through the daunting task of facing off against Max Fried.

Miami Marlins vs. Houston Astros

Tonight's game between the Houston Astros and the Miami Marlins features two young pitchers, Framber Valdez and Braxton Garrett. Framber Valdez, the starting pitcher for the Houston Astros, has been a consistent performer for the team this season. Valdez has a 9-7 record with a 3.30 ERA. While he has had some ups and downs this season, he has shown the ability to pitch effectively and keep opposing hitters off balance. He unfortunately hasn't had the same luck recently as he had early in the year but against a team like the Marlins who tend to pour it on late just like they did when they rallied down seven to the Yankees last night, he should have early success in this contest. Even though Valdez has been giving up runs lately, he has only given up a first-inning run once in his last five games.

Braxton Garrett, the starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins, is a young left-hander who has been quite solid in the majors this season. Garrett has a 6-3 record with a 4.08 ERA and has given up five runs on 17 hits in 17 innings pitched over his last three games. Garrett also pitched very well early in his starts, he has only given up one or more runs in the first inning once in his last five starts.

Framber Valdez's recent success in limiting runs and keeping opposing hitters off balance suggests that he could start the game strong and prevent the Marlins from scoring early. Additionally, Braxton Garrett's recent success in limiting opponents' bats especially in the early portion of his starts will certainly help in his attempt to get out of the first inning unscathed.