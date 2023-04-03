Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a 485 foot moonshot to center field at Yankee Stadium in the New York Yankees 6-0 win Sunday over the San Francisco Giants. Rookie Anthony Volpe was blown away at the sheer distance the ball traveled off of Stanton’s bat, reports the New York Post’s Steve Serby.

“That was by far the furthest ball I’ve ever seen hit in my life. I don’t know how they said it didn’t go over 500 feet but … just fun to watch all around.”

Despite his gripe with the reported stats of the Stanton bomb, Volpe is not alone in the Yankees’ clubhouse with his admiration. Yankee veteran DJ Lemahieu was forthright in his assessment of the home run.

“Disbelief. We all knew it was for sure a homer, but where it landed, I don’t think any of us have seen a ball land there.”

Volpe and Lemahieu gave their take from a hitter’s perspective, but the Yankees pitchers were as equally stunned. Nestor Cortes watched it on a TV in the clubhouse and was still in awe.

“I think that’s the furthest home run I’ve ever seen hit live. Obviously I was a huge Marlins fan growing up, and watched him play in Marlins Park. But this is definitely one of the most incredible ones I’ve seen.”

Cortes is clearly no stranger to Stanton swats, and as a pitcher, has to be grateful he and Stanton both wear the pinstripes. Overall, it is amazing to see a professional athlete shock even his own teammates with such a feat. However, Stanton remained calm and collected when asked about the at-bat himself.

“It’s pretty cool…Everything’s synched up, timing and striking on point, and let’s let it go.”

Stanton is clearly used to his own power. For the rest of his Yankees teammates, he still finds ways to amaze them. As the season progresses, Anthony Volpe and the Yankees will be on the edge of their seats awaiting the next Stanton smash.