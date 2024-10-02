After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016 last year, the New York Yankees are back where they belong. The team rebounded to a 94-68 record, a 12-game improvement over 2023, earning the AL's best record, and they'll now face either the Kansas City Royals or Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.

New York went through peaks and valleys this season, starting how before going through a mid-season slump when superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto were the only consistent hitters, as Giancarlo Stanton was sidelined. Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that the road wasn't easy, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“It's crazy,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “You go through 162 games; I feel like we've been through a ton as a team this year. To end up with the best record in the American League, I think it's something to be proud of, and these guys should be proud of. They've answered every challenge this year.”

“It hasn't always been easy, but [we're] proud of the fact that we've put ourselves in this position to take our shot. We're excited about that.”

Judge vowed that this is a new Yankees era.

“We missed it last year, which definitely disappointed everybody in this room,” Judge said. “When you wear these pinstripes and play in this stadium, you're expected to win. We came up short [in 2023]. We want to make a statement that it isn't going to happen again.”

While New York will be favored against whoever it faces in the ALDS and CS, not all matchups are equal. Which teams should the Yankees hope to face on paper?

ALDS: Kansas City Royals

The Royals upset the Orioles 1-0 in the first game of the-best-of-three Wild Card series