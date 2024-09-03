The New York Yankees have avoided the worst-case scenario regarding pitcher Gerrit Cole. After Cole left Monday's game, there was concern that his calf issue was more than just cramps. With just a few weeks to go until the Yankees enter the playoffs, they need their ace to continue to shine. Thankfully, Cole confirmed to reporters that his cramps were gone on Tuesday.

“Gerrit Cole said his calf cramp is a non-issue today,” Yankees beat reporter Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Anything you can do to prevent that? ‘Bananas.' He said he had ‘3 apple sauces' yesterday instead, in addition to lots of fluids. ‘It's not the same,' as bananas.”

Since joining the Yankees, Cole has gone viral for his love of bananas. That includes dugout incidents from 2022 and 2023.

Cole was spectacular regardless of his pregame meal. The defending Cy Young winner twirled six innings of four-hit ball, allowing just one earned run and striking out nine batters. That continues a great stretch for the pitcher, with a 1.85 ERA over his last six starts. When the playoffs begin, the Yankees will need Cole to continue this stretch to get back to the World Series.

The Yankees won Monday's game 8-4 against the defending champion Texas Rangers. That featured a five-run sixth inning, with RBIs from Gleyber Torres, Jazz Chisholm, and Anthony Rizzo. Games like Monday give the Yankees and their fans hope that they can win their 28th title.

Yankees' 2024 playoff expectations

According to Fangraphs, the Yankees have the highest probability of winning the World Series. With Juan Soto and Aaron Judge in the middle of their lineup, a hot Bombers team would be nearly unbeatable in October. They must get great performances out of their starting rotation.

Carlos Rodon has had a rollercoaster year in his first healthy season with the Yankees. The lefty lasted 5.2 innings, allowing five runs, against the Nationals on August 28. With a big start coming up against the Rangers, they must ensure that he is in good form when the regular season ends. Rookie Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt are working their way back from injury and should be set for the postseason.

The rotation's success starts with Cole. As one of the premier pitchers in baseball, he must prove again that he is an elite October pitcher. He made his name by dominating the Yankees with the Astros in 2019, capping off a phenomenal season. After his Cy Young campaign ended before the postseason, he has the opportunity to continue his October greatness in 2024.

If the Yankees win the American League East, they will get the bye into the Division Series. That will be key to keeping the pitching rotation fresh for a playoff run. While last year may have proved having the bye is a disadvantage, the Yankees need the rest. With Cole, Gil, and Schmidt coming back from injury, the rest will help them tremendously.

When the playoffs begin, expect Gerrit Cole to toe the slab for the Yankees. And Yankee fans have to hope he has his bananas to avoid cramps in the big games.