Gerrit Cole is unbothered. The New York Yankees ace, who surrendered one of his two home runs allowed on Friday to Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena in a five inning-no-decision, was asked if the Rays outfielder’s home run celebration, in which he poses at third base before making his way home, bothered him.

Cole told reporters that “it’s predictable”, per SNY on Twitter.

Gerrit Cole was asked if he's bothered when Randy Arozarena does his pose rounding third base after his home runs: "He does that all the time, right? It's predictable" pic.twitter.com/696qOaU2yU — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) May 13, 2023

“He does that all the time, right? It’s predictable.”

The Yankees ace isn’t sweating Arozarena’s celebration, saying that he “does it all the time.”

It’s not the first time an opposing player’s celebration has been the topic of discussion after he took Cole deep.

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor, after belting a home run off of the Yankees right-hander in the American League Division Series last year, “rocked the baby” while running around the bases, shouting that Cole was his “little fu***ng son.”

Cole was asked what he thought of the celebration after the game. The Yankees ace called it “cute.”

Clearly, Cole doesn’t take these celebrations personally- they’re of no concern to him.

What should be a bit concerning to Cole and the Yankees is that, after not allowing a single home run through his first seven starts of the season, the 32-year-old has served up four in his last two starts.

It should be noted that both starts have been against the Rays, who have bludgeoned opponents to the tune of a MLB-leading 244 runs scored and 79 home runs.

In other words, everyone is allowing home runs to the Rays.

Still, it’s not a trend that Cole, who has allowed a career-high 1.3 home runs per nine innings since joining the Yankees, wants to see.

As for Arozarena’s celebration?

Cole isn’t bothered by it- he expects to see it.