Not all of the New York Yankees' injury updates are negative. After it was announced that catcher Jose Trevino was done for the 2023 season with wrist surgery, Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested that Harrison Bader's return to the starting lineup isn't far away. Boone told reporters that Harrison Bader is doing well and could be available off the bench in Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Bader was hit by a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday and left the contest with bruised ribs. The Yankees said that Bader would have an x-ray Thursday during the team's off-day.

It appears that Bader dodged a bullet and will avoid being placed on the injured list for a third time in the 2023 season. Bader didn't make his 2023 debut until May 2 because of a strained oblique. The Yankees center fielder was back on the IL within a month because of a hamstring injury.

Like most of the Yankees' hitters, Bader has been struggling at the plate. The 29-year-old is hitting .180/.232/.280 in July with one home run. Bader had been one of New York's most reliable hitters in the first half of the season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 49 games this season, Bader has a .698 OPS, seven home runs and eight stolen bases.

The Yankees still don't have a timetable for Aaron Judge's return. That could change Sunday after Judge faces reliever Jonathan Loaisiga in live batting practice. New York's offense has cratered during the reigning AL MVP's absence.

The Yankees are 1-5 since the All-Star break and quickly falling out of contention.