The New York Yankees still can't catch a break. Already dealing with injuries and offensive inconsistencies, the Yankees appear to have another ailment to deal with after outfielder Harrison Bader was removed from Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels due to a rib issue, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

There's never an ideal time to suffer an injury, but this hits the Yankees especially hard because it comes at a time when they're struggling to win games and already missing key pieces of their roster like Aaron Judge and Nestor Cortes.

Bader exited the Angels game after getting hit in the back by a pitch during the fifth inning. The said injury doesn't seem to be anything serious, but it might cost him to miss a game or two, depending on the severity. It doesn't seem that the Yankees will need to put Bader on the injured list. That's as good as it gets on the Bader injury front for New York, which just got swept by the Angels in a three-game series in Anaheim after a 7-3 loss Wednesday.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before he left the game, Bader went 0-for-2 to see his season batting average dip to .243. He is also sporting just a .276 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have lost five of their six games since the All-Star break, as they also suffered a pair of losses in another series against the Colorado Rockies to start the second half of the season.

New York will once again try to right its ship when the Yankees go back home Friday for a start of a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.