The New York Yankees are entering a crucial couple of weeks with the MLB trade deadline looming. However, the bad news just keeps coming for the Yankees, and now catcher Jose Trevino is headed to the IL and will miss the season, per MLB reporter Bryan Hoch.

‘Jose Trevino needs season-ending wrist surgery. Said that his wrist has been an issue dating back to spring training. He thought he could play through the pain, but it has reached a point where he needs to get it fixed. Expects to be ready for spring training 2024.'

In a corresponding move, the Yankees have brought up Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A.

Jose Trevino, who was an All-Star last season, is now set to miss the rest of the year but hopes to be ready to go by the time Spring Training rolls around in 2024. This season, however, he is hitting just .210 with four home runs and 15 RBI. In his absence, Kyle Higashioka will likely get the majority of the work, although the Yankees have been rumored to be gauging the market for some help at the position. With the latest update on Trevino, it might make even more sense to explore options.

The Yankees are three games above. 500, but the unfortunate news is they sit in last place in the American League East and have an uphill climb. It also doesn't help that Aaron Judge hasn't returned, although all signs point to him trending in the right direction and returning sometime in the near future.