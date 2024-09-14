The New York Yankees are fighting for first place in the American League East. They currently hold a respectable three-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the division. According to manager Aaron Boone, New York may receive two necessary bullpen reinforcements soon, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“More bullpen help coming for Yankees? RHP Cody Poteet is ‘really close' to returning to the big leagues, Aaron Boone said. Additionally, RHP Lou Trivino has ‘been building a lot of good momentum' over the past month,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Yankees' bullpen has endured ups and downs in 2024. Clay Holmes, a two-time All-Star, has struggled in the second half of the season. Holmes has even received boos from fans. New York's bullpen features potential nonetheless, and Holmes features the ceiling of a top-tier relief pitcher.

Still, the Yankees would benefit from more bullpen depth.

What Lou Trivino, Cody Poteet bring to Yankees

Trivino, 32, was acquired by the Yankees in 2022. He also hasn't pitched since 2022 due to injuries.

Nevertheless, Trivino established himself as one of the better relievers in MLB during his time with the Oakland Athletics. Will Trivino need some time to find his rhythm on the mound once he returns? Probably, but he has a realistic opportunity to play a big role for the ballclub moving forward, assuming he can return soon.

Trivino's injury timeline is still fairly uncertain. The team extended his rehab so he can continue to prepare for the postseason. It seems as if the Yankees are hopeful he will be ready for the playoffs.

Poteet, meanwhile, is “really close” to returning according to Boone. The 30-year-old has appeared in only four games in 2024. He's impressed during that span, though, pitching to a 2.14 ERA. Poteet will add valuable right-handed depth to the bullpen once he returns to the ballclub.

The Yankees' bullpen will help lead the way throughout the 2024 playoffs.