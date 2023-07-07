Thursday night, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the Yankees' weakness in left field and potential moves to address the position before the MLB trade deadline on August 1.

Boone said the position has been a “mixed bag” defensively, but also that it has been a problem. However, he didn't indicate that the team needs to make trades to address that weakness.

“We'll see what happens over the next few weeks. But we absolutely feel like we have capable guys to throw out there,” Boone said. “It's been a lot of people out there, obviously, but I feel like a handful of them are able to play average to plus defense out there.”

The Yankees' manager is now the latest to not take any accountability whatsoever for his team's needs. Ideally in baseball, or any sport, the best strategy isn't to just “throw somebody out there.” Also, for a team trying to compete for championships, “average” isn't the word you want your manager using optimistically.

Yes, the Yankees have struggled with injuries, and maybe the outfield would look better — both defensively and offensively — without those issues, but New York can't ignore the weakness. They have to address these problems limiting the team while there's still time.

Now, during today's 14-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, it felt like the Yankees had much bigger problems.

Still, the Yankees are in a good spot to contend for the playoffs and might only be a couple of savvy moves away from being real championship contenders in October.