The New York Yankees continue their Jekyll-and-Hyde act. Less than 24 hours after a thrilling comeback victory over the Boston Red Sox, ace hurler Gerrit Cole got shelled after intentionally walking Rafael Devers in the fourth inning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the ill-fated walk, via YES Network.

“Something going in, just kind of working through preparation this week with Gerrit that we're going to be a little more aggressive in some situations. I talked about it with no one on there, and then simple as that, we didn't get the rest of the outs there,” Boone explained. “Once we scored the run, my preference would've been lets attack him, but obviously I didn't communicate that well enough, and I think Gerrit was a little indecisive out there and rolled with it. But in the end, we just didn't get enough outs for them.”

Cole had thrown a no-hitter and had faced the minimum 10 hitters before intentionally walking Devers with one out and nobody on base in the top of the fourth. The Boston slugger had been the only baserunner up to that point, as Cole hit him with a pitch in the first inning.