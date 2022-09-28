The New York Yankees have just officially won the American League East division title Tuesday when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. With the division crown now in the bag, the Yankees are feeling good about their chances of closing out the series against the Blue Jays with a win Wednesday night. They will get some managerial help from Anthony Rizzo too in the series finale, with Aaron Boone giving the first baseman an expanded role for this contest.

Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com:

“Anthony Rizzo will be guest managing today’s game as Aaron Boone’s understudy. Rizzo helped Boone fill out the lineup card and he’ll be consulted on strategy.”

Rizzo is also coming off a good game in the second leg of this series between the Yankees and the Blue Jays. In their 5-2 win Tuesday, Rizzo went 2-for-4 with an RBI. The game was also notable for Aaron Judge getting walked four times by Toronto, which will once again have to deal with American League MVP award frontrunner for at least one more time in 2022.

On the hill for the Yankees in the third and final game of the series versus the Blue Jays will be Gerrit Cole, who has been mightily struggling of late. Cole has allowed four earned runs in each of his last three starts and a total of 15 earned runs in his last five appearances. Perhaps the thought of his teammate helping out in managing the game will calm Cole a bit and spark him into recapturing his usually dominant form on the mound.