New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed the plan moving forward for injured pitcher Frankie Montas ahead of the MLB playoffs. According to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, Boone would not rule out the possibility of Montas returning in the ALDS. However, the Yankees’ skipper stated the likelier option is that Frankie Montas will return in a potential ALCS as a bullpen option.

The ALDS begins on October 11th and Frankie Montas was placed on the IL on September 20th (retroactive to September 17th). The right-hander, who’s dealing with right shoulder inflammation, could realistically return for the ALDS. Hoch reported that he resumed playing catch on Saturday which is a great sign for the Yankees.

But inflammation is a difficult injury to place a strict timetable on. It will all depend on how quickly Frankie Montas progresses moving forward.

The Yankees can’t take anything for granted. If he’s ready to roll they will bring him back earlier than anticipated. The fact of the matter is that the ALCS is not guaranteed. They will bring him back if they feel as if Montas is at a point where he can help them take care of business in the ALDS.

For now, Aaron Boone and New York are focused on ending the season on a high note. They want to enter the playoffs with momentum on their side. Additionally, their first-round bye will help matters in the long run.

Frankie Montas’ potential MLB playoff return will be crucial for the Yankees amid their bullpen injury concerns.