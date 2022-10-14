Aaron Boone reveals Gerrit Cole, pitching plan for rest of ALDS vs. Guardians

Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was rained out Thursday. That has prompted questions regarding potential pitching rotations changing. On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone divulged his plan for Gerrit Cole and others on the staff.

Per Yankees mgr Aaron Boone, Gerrit Cole would start a potential Game 4 on regular rest.

Jameson Taillon is “very much in play” in Boone’s bullpen today, not necessarily saving for a Game 5.

Benintendi, Montas & Marinaccio will head to Tampa to continue workouts. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) October 14, 2022

Due to the rain out, Boone now has the luxury of starting Yankees ace Gerrit Cole on regular rest for Game 4. That is what he is planning on doing. However, in an interesting twist, Yankees SP Jameson Taillon is “very much in play” to come out of the bullpen in Game 2 Friday.

Nestor Cortes is slated to start Game 2 later today. He is matched up with Guardians ace Shane Bieber. Long time starter and oft-injured Luis Severino is slated to start Game 3 in Cleveland. With the added day off due to rain, the ability to have Cole in Game 4 and Cortes in a Game 5 (if necessary), should be a relief to Yankees fans.

New York traded for the talented starter Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. He struggled early on in the Bronx and is now on the injured list with a shoulder injury. However, Boone did say that he could foresee using Montas as an opener or out of the pen were the Yankees to advance to the ALCS.

The Yankees had a great regular season that was marred by injuries. Severino, Cortes, Montas, German all spent time on the IL. Matt Carpenter was a godsend until he went down. DJ LeMahieu has been in and out of the lineup and after trading for All-Star OF Andrew Benintendi, he has barely been on the field.

Yet, the Yankees still stand two wins away from reaching the ALCS.