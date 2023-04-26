Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was rushed down the dugout tunnel with trainers after suffering an apparent injury against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, per Bryan Hoch. Judge later returned to the dugout, which is obviously a good sign, but was seen flexing his right hand/wrist according to Hoch.

We will provide updates on the situation as they are made available. Judge is at DH against the Twins on Wednesday, so the Yankees will need to decide on whether or not they will let him take his next at-bat based on the severity of this potential ailment.

UPDATE: Aaron Judge is staying in the Yankees lineup despite suffering the injury scare, per Hoch. It goes without saying, but this is tremendous news for New York. The Yankees have been hampered by injuries throughout the season, and losing Judge would have been absolutely devastating.

This will still be something to monitor though. Judge appeared to be favoring his hand/wrist during his at-bat. The Yankees would have removed him from the game if they felt this potential injury was anything serious, but he still appears to be dealing with something. He has already been mired in a slump, and a possible wrist issue would certainly not help matters in that regard.

The Yankees currently lead the Twins by a score of 9-1 in the 4th inning. Minnesota had previously performed well in the series, so this would be an important win for New York if they are able to hold on to the lead.