Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The New York Yankees are making a change in the bullpen. While multiple key Yankees’ pitchers deal with injuries, New York has added reliever Nick Ramirez to the active roster and optioned pitcher Greg Weissert to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ramirez is set to see his first major-league action in two years. The newest member of the Yankees’ bullpen had a 5.75 ERA in 20.1 innings for the San Diego Padres during the 2021 MLB season. Ramirez has pitched to a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings across eight appearances in Triple-A this season.

The Yankees’ relievers have pitched to a 2.50 ERA through 22 games. It’s the best ERA of any bullpen in baseball. Still, there are a few questions regarding New York’s pitching staff through the season’s first month.

Lou Trivino was expected to be a vital part of the bullpen after pitching to a minuscule 1.66 ERA in 21.2 innings for the Yankees last season. The right-hander started the 2023 season on the injured list, and it appears that New York will have to wait longer than anticipated for Trivino to make his debut. Trivino had discomfort in his pitching elbow in an apparent setback and will meet with the team doctor in New York.

Carlos Rodon has yet to make his Yankees’ debut. The starting pitcher was New York’s big addition of the offseason. Rodon has been on the IL with a forearm strain. Rodon has also dealt with back tightness that has delayed his rehab.

After getting off to a strong start, the Yankees have lost three out of four games. On Sunday, New York became the last MLB team to lose its first series of the year.