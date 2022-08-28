Aaron Judge has been breaking all sorts of home run records this season. At this point, the New York Yankees star is on pace to break the franchise record for most homers in a single season — a tally that is currently held by Roger Maris when he hit 61 in 1961. At this point, Judge is on pace to finish the season with 63 home runs.

On Friday against the Oakland Athletics, Judge hit his 49th homer of the season. He’s now on track to astoundingly get to the 50-home run mark before September.

At this point, however, Aaron Judge could not care any less. When asked about what he thinks about his record-breaking season, the 30-year-old got brutally honest in his response (via Randy Miller of silive.com):

“Nothing,” he said. “It’s just another number.”

Judge has been consistent about not putting too much stock — or any, for that matter — on his mind-blowing campaign. On Friday, he was quick to heap praise on teammate Gerrit Cole and his 11-strike-out performance in their win against the A’s:

“I’m happy to get another win, keep this winning streak going and just provide some runs for the great start that Cole had,” Judge said. “It was pretty impressive to watch.”

Based on what we’ve been hearing from the Yankees star, it seems that he’s dead serious about not minding the record. He’s been saying this all year long, and it’s due time that we believe him. Nevertheless, this isn’t going to stop the press from asking him about it at every given opportunity.

For his part, however, it’s just all about putting in the work for Aaron Judge: