New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just hit his 45th home run of the season, and with the pace he’s sending the ball out of the park, he is on track to make more history.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Judge is now the fifth-fastest player to ever reach the 45 HR mark in a season. He did it in just 108 games, just behind Barry Bonds (97), Mark McGwire twice (99 and 106) and Babe Ruth (107). He is also only the fifth Yankees player to have multiple seasons to reach such hitting mark, as well as one of two active players to do so alongside Albert Pujols.

With his current home run rate, he could finish the season with 65 home runs. That would tie him with McGwire for the fourth-most homers in a single-season,

Judge is also the 5th Yankees player in history with multiple 45-HR seasons, joining: Ruth, Gehrig, Rodriguez and Mantle. The only other active player with multiple 45-HR seasons is Albert Pujols. pic.twitter.com/ox5v2tMg3a — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 10, 2022

Aaron Judge hit his 45th home run on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners. There was no doubt that he would blast the ball out of the stadium in the seventh inning, especially after he swung at the first pitch. He lived up to expectations and more, sending the ball on 105 miles per hour off his bat into the left side of the field.

Unfortunately for Judge and the Yankees, they ended up losing the game to the Mariners 4-3. Seattle’s score in the sixth inning proved to be the difference despite New York attempting a comeback in the seventh.

But hey, while it’s a painful defeat, it’s still quite the memorable game for Judge as he continues to show why he is one of the best hitters in the game today.