Aaron Judge tied legendary slugger Roger Maris with shocking Yankees accomplishment

Roger Maris once hit 61 home runs in a single season. At the time, that mark set the MLB record for most home runs in a single season. It has since been passed, but there is no denying the fact that Maris had an incredible 1961 campaign. However, he surprisingly only hit 203 home runs during his 7-year New York Yankees tenure. And Aaron Judge recently just hit the 203rd home run of his career to tie Maris for 16th place on the Yankees all-time home run list, per Russell Steinberg. The home run was also Judge’s 45th of the season.

THERE IT GOESSSSSSS SEE YA All rise for number 45 from Aaron Judge @Starting9 @short_porch pic.twitter.com/P6jJamJfer — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 10, 2022

The Yankees’ superstar outfielder is in the midst of just his fifth full season in New York. He’s technically been in the majors since 2016. However, he played in just 27 games in 2016, and was limited to only 28 games in 2020. Aaron Judge’s home run prowess is elite. The fact that he has already hit this many homers in such a short amount of time is jaw-dropping without question.

And this likely won’t be the last time Judge does something special like this in 2022. We are just entering mid-August and he’s already crushed 45 home runs. There is a realistic chance that Aaron Judge passes Roger Maris’s record of 61 single season home runs, which would set a Yankees franchise record.

Barry Bonds owns the all-time MLB single season home record with a mark of 73. The odds of Judge getting to that number are slim. But with the way Judge has been swinging the bat, I can’t say that it is impossible.

Nonetheless, tying Roger Maris on the Yankees all-time home run list is quite the accomplishment.