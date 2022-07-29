In case you missed the memo, Aaron Judge is THAT guy for the New York Yankees. The star outfielder has been an absolute monster for the team this season, hitting bombs like no other player ever did. He’s currently on pace to destroy multiple franchise records… and maybe a couple of league records if he feels like it.

On Thursday night, the Yankees star showed that he can call upon his raw power during the critical moments. The Yankees were locked in a stalemate against the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the ninth inning. The game was swiftly ended, though, when Aaron Judge crushed a walk-off home run. (via ESPN Stats and Info)

May 10 vs Blue Jays

June 26 vs Astros

July 28 vs Royals Judge is just the 2nd player in @Yankees history with 3 walk-off HR in a single season, joining Mickey Mantle in 1959. https://t.co/RGNpYdBZrm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 29, 2022

As noted by ESPN Stats and Info, this is the third walk-off home run by Judge in the season. This puts him in rarefied air in Yankees history, as only Mickey Mantle was able to achieve that same feat… back in 1959. It speaks volumes to Judge’s talent, the sheer power he brings to the table.

Judge is having an MVP-level season this year for the Yankees. While his batting average is above-average at best, Judge makes up for it with his sheer power when he does make contact. He leads the entire league in home runs with 38, including this bomb he sent against the Royals. His battingmetrics also indicate how powerful Judge’s hits are (.648 slugging, 1.021 on-base + slugging).

The Yankees are in a bit of a slump after the All-Star break. Hopefully, Judge’s heroics at the plate (and the addition of Andrew Benintendi to their squad) props them back up to the top of the American League.