Aaron Judge savagely silences heckling Orioles fan with mammoth home run

Baltimore Orioles fans are absolutely feeling themselves right about now. One fan, however, may have gotten a bit carried away with his excitement. During the Orioles’ clash with the New York Yankees on Sunday, one fan could be heard heckling Aaron Judge during his at-bat in the third inning. After shouting that Judge was “going to strikeout” a couple of times, Judge responded with one swing of the bat, unleashing a moonshot home run into the seats, silencing the crowd in Baltimore.

Fan: "He's gonna strikeout!" Judge: *Hits a 460 foot homer on the next pitch pic.twitter.com/8mIb4jN4qQ — Gabe (@PlayoffTanaka_) July 24, 2022

We’d love nothing more than to have the camera pan to the fan who was chirping at Judge so confidently before the home run. You’d think fans would have learned by now that heckling superstar athletes will almost always end disastrously. Unfortunately, this Orioles fan never got that message, though Judge quickly took him to school.

The second Judge made contact with that ball, it was clear there was only one outcome. The ball was absolutely annihilated as it soared over the outfielders’ heads into the seats at Oriole Park. It was home run No. 37 on the year for Aaron Judge, who is pacing MLB, and the round-tripper extended the Yankees’ lead to 3-0 over their AL East rivals.

John Sterling offered an electric call for the home run, too. Clearly having heard the Orioles fan’s attempted heckling, Sterling said “Yep, sure is!” seemingly in response to the fan as Judge launched the homer.

While the Yankees slugger may have appreciated the added motivation from the Orioles supporters, pitcher Dean Kremer is probably wishing the fan behind home plate had just kept his mouth shut.