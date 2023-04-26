Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Judge had an injury scare on Wednesday during the New York Yankees’ win against the Minnesota Twins. Fortunately, Judge remained in the game and appears to be fine. Judge revealed why he stayed in the game following the Yankees’ 12-6 victory, per Bryan Hoch.

“There was some talk (about coming out of the game) but we ended those pretty quick,” Judge said. “You can either play or you can’t play. So I was able to play.”

The Yankees could have removed Aaron Judge from the game as a precautionary measure. Judge isn’t the kind of player who is okay with missing time if he can help it though. He clearly wanted to stay in the contest, so New York allowed that to happen.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees can’t afford to suffer many more injuries. From an offensive standpoint, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson are both currently on the IL. Stanton’s absence has left the Yankees’ lineup looking rather thin, which has led to less protection for Aaron Judge.

Pitching wise, the Yankees have been without Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas. Nevertheless, New York has found ways to win. They feature a deep enough roster to stay afloat, and their stars have helped lead the charge. Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes are doing everything they can atop the Yankees’ rotation. Offensively, despite Aaron Judge’s recent slump, he’s still performing well overall.

The Yankees, despite earning a win on Wednesday, ultimately dropped the series in Minnesota 2-1. They will try to rebound over the weekend in a four-game series with the Texas Rangers.