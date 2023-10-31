The San Diego Padres are rumored to be listening on potential Juan Soto trades this offseason as the team tries to cut payroll, and with the New York Yankees being rumored as one of the top destinations if Soto is moved, recently-departed hitting coach Sean Casey discussed what it would mean for the Yankees to add a superstar lefty like Soto to their lineup.

“I mean, they need it, man,” Sean Casey said on his podcast called The Mayor's Office. “The Yankees need a big, star left-handed bat. For me a guy like Soto who's, what is he, 24 years old, 25 years old? This would be the guy for me. For the New York Yankees, I look at what they have, and you see Judge and Cole, you know, the window probably the next six years. It would make that lineup so much longer if you get a star left-handed bat. So for me, when I look at it man, it would be such a grand slam for them to get a guy like Juan Soto.”

Anthony Rizzo is likely the Yankees' best left-handed bat under contract as of now. Given that Anthony Rizzo struggled after suffering a concussion last year, it is not an ideal situation. Juan Soto would fit in like a glove in a lineup that has Aaron Judge in it.

Like Casey said, Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole are the two star players locked in with the Yankees for the foreseeable future, and the window to win with them is now. Adding Soto to a team with Judge and Gerrit Cole would be huge.

It depends on whether the Padres truly are going to trade Soto, and what it would cost to get him, but the Yankees should be all over this if it truly is possible.