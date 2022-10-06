Aaron Judge ties absurd Mickey Mantle record MLB hasn’t seen in 66 years

Aaron Judge barely missed out on taking home the American League Triple Crown, but he’s got plenty of insane numbers to show for his incredible work in the 2022 MLB regular season. Apart from setting a new single-season home-run record in the AL, Aaron Judge also reached an absurd statistical territory last attained by the legendary Mickey Mantle nearly seven decades ago (h/t ESPN Stats & Info).

“Aaron Judge finished the regular season first in MLB in HR, runs, XBH and tied for lead in RBI. He’s the first player to be first or tied for first in the majors in all four of those categories since Mickey Mantle in 1956.”

Aaron Judge concluded his 2022 season with a ridiculous batting line of .311/.425/.686. His batting average came less than a point away from overtaking Minnesota Twins hit machine Luis Arraez for the batting title in the American League. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge,s OBP, slugging percentage, and OPS are all heads and shoulders above the rest of the completion not only in the AL but in the entire majors.

We are really running out of words to describe how great Aaron Judge is doing this season. That said, the New York Yankees superstar knows that individual accolades and accomplishments would mean much more if he could lead his team to a World Series title this fall.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees finished the regular season with a 99-63 record and an AL East division title. They will take a bit of a rest before seeing action in the American League Division Series against the winner of the Wild-Card matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians.