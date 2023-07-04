New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who has been on the injured list since early June with a toe injury, may require surgery to repair the torn ligament. However, Judge indicated that things are not “at that point” yet, per Bill Ladson of MLB.com.

“There’s talk of surgery, but I don’t think we’re at that [point],” said Judge. “I’m not a doctor. I have no idea. They throw around eight different things.”

Judge acknowledged that toe surgery may not be needed this season, which is music to the ears of Yankees fans who have watched this team barely tread water without the 2022 American League MVP.

Judge suffered the toe injury while making a highlight reel catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees star crashed into the Dodger Stadium wall in right field.

He has received a couple of PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injections in his right big toe, with the Yankees indicating that the second such injection seemed to provide a “breakthrough” of sorts.

Since that point, Judge has begun to play catch while taking part in light hitting off a tee. Still, the Yankees star has yet to run and still has some doubts about putting full weight on the toe at this point.

Judge, who was selected as an AL starter for the upcoming All-Star game in Seattle, indicated that it may be best for himself and the team if he sits the game out to continue rehabbing his toe.

There remains no timetable for Judge's return, but he is hopeful that he can return after the All-Star break.

As long as Judge can avoid surgery and remain healthy for the rest of 2023, Yankees fans can breathe easy.