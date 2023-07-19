Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani currently sits at 35 home runs on the season, and New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was asked about Ohtani potentially breaking his American League single-season home run record of 62. Judge had a simple response to the question.

“Records are meant to be broken,” Aaron Judge said on Shohei Ohtani's season, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

It is no surprise that Judge said something like that. He has always been appreciative of the players who do great things around the league.

There was much debate about who should have won the Most Valuable Player award in the American League for the 2022 season. It ended up going to Judge. Ohtani is the runaway MVP for the 2023 season as things stand. He is having the best season of his career as well, which is crazy to say.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees and Angels finish their three-game set on Wednesday. Ohtani is healthy, but Judge is not due to a toe injury he suffered by crashing through the Dodger Stadium bullpen fence to make a catch.

As Ohtani chases Judge's record, it seems that Judge is getting closer to a return for the Yankees. He was seen running the bases for the first time since his injury on Wednesday. He has participated in batting practice and a live session with Nestor Cortes as well. His return is much-anticipated by Yankees fans, as the team has fallen to last place in his absence.

In the meantime, it will be intriguing to monitor Ohtani's home run pace for the rest of the season.