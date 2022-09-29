Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run blast draws reaction from Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez

Aaron Judge has finally done it. On Tuesday night, he hit his 61st home run of the season. That ties Roger Maris for the most in American League history for a single season. The only players with more home runs in a season are Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. But every self-respecting baseball fan knows how that happened.

After Judge hit the historic blast, Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez chimed in on social media. Jeter was rather succinct with his post, tweeting “Yes!!! @TheJudge44.”

Whereas Rodriguez added a tiny more flavor.

“Bam!!!! 61 for @TheJudge44!!,” Rodriguez tweeted.

Aaron Judge had been on the precipice of history for what seemed like eternity. He had garnered walk after walk over the last week, with no pitcher wanting to be the one to give up the history-making homer.

But now that the Yankees have sewn up the American League East title, the Toronto Blue Jays finally pitched to Judge. In the 7th inning of a tied ballgame, Judge took Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza out for a two-run home run. The ball landed just short of the stands, but over the wall. That left fans noticeably crushed that a potential million dollar baseball was within feet of them.

Judge finished 1-for-4 with the home run, a walk and two runs scored in New York’s 8-3 victory. The Yankees have hit their stride at the right time. They have won nine of their last 10 games and 13 of 16. Judge will look to break Maris’ record Wednesday night in Toronto.