‘We took everyone’s punches’: Aaron Boone goes full WWE hype man in message to Aaron Judge, Yankees

Aaron Judge may not have hit the personal milestone of home run 61 Tuesday night, but he gets to celebrate nonetheless. The Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. In doing so, they clinched the American League East division. It’s the 20th time in franchise history that New York accomplished that feat, an MLB record.

In the clubhouse, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was fired up afterwards while holding a Yanks WWE Championship Belt.

“You guys were the best team in the best division this year.” 🍾 (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/RmeIg2rNe5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 28, 2022

“Hell of a win today. You guys were the best team in the best division this year. We took everyone’s punches. We had to fight like hell for it. Now we get the opportunity to go on and realize our goal of being a champion. This deserves to be celebrated,” the Yankees manager said before being doused with champagne.

The Yankees have had quite the season. Almost at the halfway point, New York was nearly on pace to break the record for most wins in regular season history. Then August happened. The Yankees struggled mightily, especially at the plate. They watched their 16 game lead in the division dwindle to four games. But they turned it back around in September, winning eight of their last nine and 12 of 15.

But that midseason swoon likely cost them home field advantage in the American League. The Yankees nemesis, the Houston Astros, lead New York by 6.5 games with eight games remaining.

One thing going in the right direction has been the health of the Yankees rotation. Nestor Cortes has returned and looked very sharp. Jameson Taillon has also been much better as of late. They will need all the good arms they can find if they run into the Astros.