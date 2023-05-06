Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The New York Yankees absolutely need Aaron Judge to return from his injury sooner than later. The star’s absence due to a hip injury has only exacerbated the Pinstripes’ struggles this year. They now sit at the bottom of an insanely competitive AL East. Thankfully, New York got an encouraging update on Judge’s potential return date, per Greg Joyce.

“Aaron Judge threw outside and hit inside at the Yankees’ player development complex this morning. Sounds like Yankees are targeting a Tuesday return if everything goes well.”

The Yankees still sit above .500 with a 17-16 record. However, with how strong the rest of the AL East has been, that record puts them at dead last, with the Blue Jays holding a two-game lead over them. Their struggles predates Judge’s injury, but the reigning MVP’s absence only made their record much, much worse.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Judge himself is also struggling, at least by his MVP-level standards. The Yankees star outfielder currently has a .267 batting average and a .863 OPS, numbers that are lower than his career averages. Still, those are solid numbers for nearly every other hitter in the game. When you’re a player on Aaron Judge’s level, though, you are held to a much higher pedestal.

Aaron Judge’s injury isn’t the only injury-related problem the Yankees are dealing with this season. Their marquee signing, RHP Carlos Rodon, is yet to suit up with what is now diagnosed as a chronic back ailment. That, combined with the other injuries to their pitching staff, makes their climb to the top of the AL East an uphill battle. Hopefully, Judge’s return sparks an inspired performance from the rest of the team.