Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.

In the sixth inning of their Monday contest against the Minnesota Twins, Judge blasted a two-run homer off right-handed reliever Trevor Megill. He sent the ball flying 404 feet as the Yankees fans in the home stadium cheer. New York eventually closed out the contest with a 5-2 win.

After witnessing Judge’s record-tying hit, Rodriguez took to Twitter to congratulate the 30-year-old.

“Congrats to [Aaron Judge] on tying my [Yankees] record for homers by a right-handed batter in a single season. Keep going my man!” Rodriguez wrote alongside a video of the historic event.

With the way Aaron Judge is playing and considering his current home run pace, however, it won’t be long until he surpasses Alex Rodriguez for the record.

In fact, the veteran outfielder is on track to record 65 home runs before the season is over. That puts him in a great position to break Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 homers in a campaign.

It remains to be seen if Judge can actually do it, especially since there are a lot of things that can happen in a game. However, if there is one thing we’ve learned throughout the season, it’s to never doubt Judge.