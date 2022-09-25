Anthony Rizzo shares huge wish for Aaron Judge’s inevitable tie with Roger Maris’ record

Aaron Judge is still stuck at 60 home runs after he has not homered in four straight games now. But for his New York Yankees teammate Anthony Rizzo, Judge’s homer-less streak has provided a golden opportunity for the American League MVP frontrunner to tie Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season in front of a bigger audience.

The Yankees and the Boston Red Sox will play the finale of their four-game series in the Bronx Sunday which will also be the featured Sunday Night Baseball match on ESPN.

“We all want him to do it here. Hopefully it comes tomorrow, on our biggest stage, Sunday Night Baseball. So we’ll see,” Rizzo said via Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Even though Aaron Judge has failed to send one deep so far in the Red Sox series, the Yankees continue to win. They have won the first three games of the series and could prolong their six-game undefeated streak with a sweep of Boston. On the mound for the Red Sox in the series finale will be a rookie in the form of Brayan Bello, who has been so good at preventing opposing hitters from scoring home runs off his pitches. In fact, so far this season, Bello only has a 3.0% HR/FB rate. In a more basic explanation, he has only allowed one home run across the 47.1 total innings he’s logged in on the mound, so far in his first year in the majors. Bello has faced Aaron Judge earlier this season but has allowed just a hit and a walk to the Yankees slugger.

Even if Aaron Judge misses on a shot to hit his 61st homer of the season in Sunday’s showdown with the Red Sox, he will still be left with 10 more games to tie and break Roger Maris’ decades-old record which was set in 1961. After the Boston series, the Yankees will have dates with the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, the Baltimore Orioles at home, and against the Texas Rangers in Arlington where New York will conclude its regular season.