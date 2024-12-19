The path is clear for New York Yankees' star prospect Jasson Domínguez to secure a regular spot in the team's lineup, a sentiment reinforced by general manager Brian Cashman.

“I'd like to see him get his shot now,” said the Yankees general manager via Bryan Hoch.

After Juan Soto's move to the New York Mets, the Yankees traded for Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs. The former NL MVP and multiple-time Gold Glove winner is set to be a strong addition alongside Aaron Judge, but the question remains: who will secure the final spot in the lineup?

Jasson Domínguez to fill the remaining spot with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger

With Alex Verdugo now a free agent, a spot has opened up in left field. Cody Bellinger will take over in center, while Aaron Judge shifts to right. Domínguez is clearly the top contender for the left field position.

Domínguez has been the Yankees' top prospect for a few seasons, and with his health back on track, 2025 could be the year he earns a full-time spot with the team—at least that’s the hope from GM Brian Cashman.

The Yankees called up Domínguez on September 1, 2023. He wasted no time making an impression, launching a home run on his first swing off future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander in a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros.

Domínguez hit four home runs in just eight games before being diagnosed with a torn UCL on September 10, which ended his season and sidelined him for the start of the 2024 campaign. He was later sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in June, but an oblique strain delayed his return until late July.

Will Domínguez have a breakout season with the Yankees?

For the season, Domínguez appeared in 58 minor league games, including 44 at the Triple-A level, where he posted a .314 average and .880 OPS, along with 11 home runs, 35 RBIs, 43 runs, and 16 stolen bases.

The Yankees prospect did get an opportunity to play for the Yankees in 2024, but his playing time was limited. In 18 games, he batted .179, going 10-for-67, with two home runs and four RBIs.

Domínguez, set to turn 22 on February 7, will have a full and healthy offseason to get ready for the upcoming season. Brian Cashman and the Yankees are clearly relying on him to enhance a lineup that deeply misses the services of Soto.

It remains uncertain where the Yankees intend to position Domínguez, as earlier reports suggesting that Bellinger would play center field were refuted by manager Aaron Boone on Wednesday, who dismissed them as “fake news.”

Bellinger playing center field would be a logical choice, as he won a Gold Glove at the position in 2019 and could handle the role at Yankee Stadium. However, given the expansive left field dimensions at home, the Yankees may opt to place him there, allowing Domínguez to take over his natural position in center.